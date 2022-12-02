Cristiano Ronaldo tempted by move to top Premier League club after leaving Manchester United

A journalist has claimed former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is “very tempted” by a move to Chelsea.

Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after his contract was terminated. A recent interview with Piers Morgan, where Ronaldo expressed his disappointment towards both manager Erik ten Hag and the board at Manchester United, may have been the reason for the club deciding to part ways with the 37-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Al Nassr had proposed a €200m per year offer to sign Ronaldo, but the Portuguese forward was focused on the World Cup for now.

Now, according to journalist Daniele Longo, Chelsea are interested in signing Ronaldo and the former Manchester United man is “very tempted” by the prospect of joining the Premier League club.

Moving to a Premier League rival of Manchester United would be a controversial decision from Ronaldo, but after the way he’s publicly called out the club, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him stay in England.

Signing Ronaldo will be a hugely beneficial business decision from Chelsea due to the commercial side that comes with one of the biggest names to have played football, but there’s no doubt his performances have declined in recent months.

