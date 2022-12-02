Eddie Howe in discussions with Newcastle, he’s told them three signings he wants

Eddie Howe has told Newcastle the three positions he wants to strengthen during the January transfer window.

Despite Newcastle enjoying one of their best seasons in recent history, Howe may be looking to improve his squad in order to keep up with the teams towards the top of the Premier League.

Now, according to The Athletic, Howe has told Newcastle what positions he wants to strengthen. The former Bournemouth manager is looking to bring in a versatile forward, a young right-back and a midfielder.