Eden Hazard considering retirement from international football after World Cup exit

According to reports, Eden Hazard is considering retiring from international football following Belgium’s early exit from the World Cup.

The World No. 2 crashed out of the group stage on Thursday after a goalless draw with Croatia in an extremely disappointing performance.

Despite defeating Canada in the first game, Roberto Martinez’s team was defeated by eventual group winners Morocco before drawing with Croatia to seal their fate.

Eden Hazard did not complete the full 90 minutes in any of Belgium’s games. He was substituted after just 60 minutes in the first two games and was eventually dropped for the final group game against Croatia.

Roberto Martinez who spent six years as Belgium’s manager announced he is stepping down with immediate effect in the post-match press conference, and according to Marca (via TalkSPORT) the former Chelsea star is also considering hanging his boots from international football.

The report claims that the winger has not made a final decision and will be pondering on the decision with no time limit set.

Hazard has no doubt been incredible for his country in his 14 years in the first team, appearing in 126 games since his debut in 2008.

He has scored 33 goals for his country, which makes him the second-highest goal-scorer for Belgium, behind Romelu Lukaku who is the Red Devil’s top goal-scorer.