‘Exceptional’: Simon Jordan would take 50-year-old boss at Crystal Palace

Simon Jordan has admitted he would love Mauricio Pochettino to join Crystal Palace.

Pochettino is currently without a club after leaving PSG earlier this year. The Argentinian has been linked with a host of jobs but appears happy to wait for the right opportunity.

Now, former Crystal Palace chairman Jordan has admitted he would love to see Pochettino at Selhurst Park.

“I’d have him at Crystal Palace every day of the week. But I wouldn’t have him at Manchester United or Liverpool,” said Jordan speaking on talkSPORT.

Jordan later claimed Pochettino shouldn’t be considered an elite manager, but he’s certainly good enough to manage Palace.