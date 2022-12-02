‘Exceptional’: Simon Jordan would take 50-year-old boss at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Simon Jordan has admitted he would love Mauricio Pochettino to join Crystal Palace.

Pochettino is currently without a club after leaving PSG earlier this year. The Argentinian has been linked with a host of jobs but appears happy to wait for the right opportunity.

Now, former Crystal Palace chairman Jordan has admitted he would love to see Pochettino at Selhurst Park.

More Stories / Latest News
Noises at Elland Road share Victor Orta thinking for double Leeds transfer in January- report
Manchester City enter the hotly contested race for West Ham star
Player asks to leave Newcastle as club prepare for January transfer window

“I’d have him at Crystal Palace every day of the week. But I wouldn’t have him at Manchester United or Liverpool,” said Jordan speaking on talkSPORT.

Jordan later claimed Pochettino shouldn’t be considered an elite manager, but he’s certainly good enough to manage Palace.

More Stories Mauricio Pochettino simon jordan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.