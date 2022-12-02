Video: Four first half goals as Switzerland and Serbia go head-to-head in crunch World Cup tie

It has been an incredible first half spectacle between Switzerland and Serbia, where it is now 2-2.

The Swiss went into the match just needing a point to realistically secure their passage into the last 16 of the World Cup. However, they started even better than required, thanks to former Liverpool and Stoke City winger Xheridan Shaqiri. Ricardo Rodriguez’s initial cross was cleared as far as Djibril Sow, who laid the ball off to Shaqiri to fire beyond Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

However, the Swiss were ahead for only six minutes. Serbia’s equaliser came from the man you’d expect. Aleksander Mitrovic was on hand to send a beautiful header past Gregor Kobel from Dusan Tadic’s cross.

In true World Cup 2022 fashion, Serbia then well ahead just eight minutes later. Shaqiri gave the ball away to Mitrovic, his through ball was cut out but the ball broke to Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, and his snapshot rolled into the far corner and sent Serbia into raptures.

The action didn’t there. Breel Embolo turned home Silvan Widmer’s cross to make it four first half goals in the match.

Serbia must win to secure qualification for the knockout stages, while outscoring Cameroon in their match against Brazil.