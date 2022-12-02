Former England international Gary Neville has insisted Gareth Southgate is the “best performing England manager”.

The Three Lions qualified to the Round of 16 after seeing out two wins and a draw in the group stage of the World Cup. They are now preparing to face Senegal, who finished second-placed in Group A with two wins and one loss.

The past two tournaments have seen England inches away from lifting a lucrative international trophy for the first time since 1966. At the World Cup in 2018, they were knocked out in the semi-final to Croatia, and at Euro 2020 they fell short on a penalty shootout in the final.

Many England fans felt as though Southgate should have been replaced before this year’s tournament in Qatar. Now, all the pressure comes down to this competition to take it one step further and finally seal the end product by winning the World Cup.

Neville backs Southgate ahead of knockout stage

