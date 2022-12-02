Joshua Kimmich has given an honest reflection on his career after crashing out of the World Cup with Germany last night.

Germany have always been recognised as one of the giants of international football due to their history and success, which includes for World Cups.

However, last night saw another bitter end to a World Cup campaign as the Germans failed to progress from the group stage for the second consecutive tournament.

Despite winning their final match of Group E 4-2 against Costa Rica, they were in third place by the full-time whistle. They had previously managed a 1-1 draw versus Spain but fallen victim to a shock 2-1 loss to Japan, which has been classed as one of the biggest upsets of the competition so far.

The standings mean some remarkable talent is being sent home from Qatar, including 19-year-old starlet Jamal Musiala, who was undoubtedly Germany’s best player of the tournament.

Kimmich’s honest assessment

Bayern Munich star Kimmich has weighed in on his national team’s exit in an honest interview with Sport1. He said: “Today is the most difficult day of my career. That’s not easy for me to cope with, because I’m personally associated with the failure.”