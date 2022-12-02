Jurgen Klopp’s agent gives important update on future amid speculation around Germany National Team job

The future of German National Team coach Hansi Flick is under question following Germany’s group-stage exit from the 2022 World Cup and speculation around his future has been a big talking point among German media this morning.

It is the third tournament in a row that Germany have performed below their usual standards as it is a country known for showing up on the biggest of stages.

The outcome of their 2022 World Cup campaign is likely to bring changes and one of them could be the manager, with many wanting Jurgen Klopp to take over the role ahead of Germany hosting the European Championships in 2024.

Speaking to Sky Germany this morning, Klopp’s agent Marc Kosicke has provided an update on the chances of this happening.

Jurgen Klopp’s agent gives update on Liverpool boss’ future

When asked by Sky Germany if Jurgen Klopp would be available for the national team role if the DFB parted ways with Hansi Flick or if Flick resigned, Marc Kosicke stated via Florian Plettenberg:

“It’s a media issue. Jurgen has a contract with Liverpool until 2026 and he intends to fulfill it.”

Klopp is highly likely to manage Germany at some stage in the future but that time is not now. The Liverpool boss has another four years on his contract at Anfield and seems happy at the club at present, but like everything, that could change along the way.