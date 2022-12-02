Serbia’s Dusan Vlahovic grabs private parts during celebration in response to rumours about his private life

Juventus
Juventus and Serbia star Dusan Vlahovic was on the scoresheet during his team’s crucial clash with Switzerland on Friday night and celebrated his goal by grabbing his private parts. 

The striker’s goal made it 2-1 at the time and many will be wondering why he celebrated in this strange way.

Recently Serbian media outlets reported that Vlahovic was having an affair with a team-mate’s wife and that was supposedly the reason for the Juve star not starting the first two of Serbia’s World Cup matches, despite being one of their biggest stars.

The 22-year-old denied the claims and called the rumours ‘absurd’ in a recent press conference, states the Daily Mail.

Vlahovic said about the rumours via the Daily Mail: ‘What we all read and hear about, there’s no need to comment on something so absurd. Evidently, these people are bored and have nothing better to do because they are frustrated or angry, but working against the national interest of the team at the moment is obviously their main job right now.”

This is why Vlahovic grabbed his private parts after his goal on Friday night and the image can be seen below.

