Incredible story of how a humane gesture by an Arab fan brought Brazil manager Tite to tears

Brazil manager Tite spent a week looking for a Jordanian-Palestinian man to thank him for his extraordinary gesture of helping his family carry his grandson for them.

Husam Saffarini, returning home from watching Brazil’s football team on the pitch in Qatar, may have had no idea what his simple act of kindness to a fellow spectator would lead to.

On the way from the stadium to the Doha metro station following Brazil’s victory over Serbia, the Palestinian-Jordanian offered to assist a woman by carrying her sleeping child.

The sleeping child turned out to be none other than the grandson of Brazil coach Adenor Leonardo aka Tite.

The video of the man draped in a Palestine flag moved many online including Tite himself. In an emotional press conference, he narrated the incident admitting that he broke down in tears when his family narrated the incident to him. And said he wanted to know who the man behind the “humane” gesture was and thank him personally. He said:

“Football gives us so many beautiful things. especially with regard to the little ones. Educationally sport gives them that.”

“My family was returning after the game in order to get to the metro. The distance was too far. My two grandsons, their weight was heavy. One was walking. The other was sleeping. Lucas who was sleeping was heavy.”

“While they were carrying the children, an Arab man appeared and offered to help them. He took my grandson and carried him. I saw the picture. It was great! It was beautiful!”

“I would like to meet this Arab man. He sympathised with us and showed us humanity.”

“Football has gone beyond hunger for victory. Here we are responsible to become heroes. I totally know that.”

“But there are these things beyond that. It is to be in solidarity with others. These things make sport a medium for brotherhood and respect in the world.”

The Brazilian coach became emotional after he saw the viral clip of an Arab man (donned in the Palestinian flag) carrying his sleeping grandson after his family struggled, after the Brazil-Serbia game.

The man was found after a week-long search and was invited to Brazil’s camp.

He was given the opportunity to attend Brazil’s training before Tite gifted him with a signed shirt from the Brazilian football stars. An emotional Saffarini said:

“This means everything to me. This is something I can’t afford.”

Tite surprises a fan with a jersey autographed by the Seleção and invited him to visit the next training session

The amazing gesture won the hearts of many on social media. This is the first time a world cup is being held in an Arab country which has given fans from the rest of the world, particularly the West, a rare opportunity to witness Arab culture and hospitality firsthand while enjoying the beautiful game up close.