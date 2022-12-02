Jack Grealish opens up on drunken dig at Newcastle star as he issues apology

Jack Grealish has opened up on his drunken dig at Newcastle winger Miguel Almiron and issued an apology to his fellow professional.

After Manchester City won the Premier League on the final day of the season, the players celebrated with the fans in style. Some of the players appeared to have had a little to drink, and Grealish was certainly one of those.

Grealish was seen explaining how Manchester City won the game, and one of the secrets was bringing off Riyad Mahrez.

“There were two secrets — one, Riyad (Mahrez), take him off the pitch, as soon as possible. He played like Almiron,” said Grealish, in a clip that went rival after the game, as relayed by the Daily Mail.

At the time, Grealish may not have expected his throwaway comment to go as rival as it did, but it’s something that appears to have motivated Almiron this season.

The Newcastle man has been in sensational form this season, and Grealish has now addressed the comment he made.

“That was one thing I regret. I do stupid stuff and that was one. I swear, I’m actually buzzing at the way he’s reacted. He said something about me in an interview the other day, he wished me the best.

I thought, “What a guy” because if somebody had said that about me, I’d have probably been the other way. I messaged Matt Targett because I’m close with him from Villa and I said to him, “Can you message him for me and say to him that I apologise,” said Grealish, in the Daily Mail article.

Almiron appeared to take the comment well and after his performances this season, fans of struggling clubs will be hoping Grealish makes a dig at some of their own players.