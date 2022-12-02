Jude Bellingham is Liverpool’s priority transfer target next summer and this German reporter has revealed what the youngster thinks of the club.

The Borussia Dortmund starlet continues to prove himself as one of the hottest talents in world football. His inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s England squad resulted in the 19-year-old netting his first-ever international goal in the Three Lions’ opening match, as well as reaching 20 caps before turning 20 years old.

He is already regarded as a complete midfielder and is one of the most sought-after players across Europe. His value continues to rise with every match, as Bellingham rarely displays an average performance.

Next summer is expected to kick start the battle for Bellingham, with major clubs across Europe all lining up to try and secure his signature.

Liverpool are one team that are certain to be in the race. Jurgen Klopp prioritising the teenager in an attempt to revamp his squad’s midfield, especially as this season has not started in the way in which he would have hoped.

Reports from Sky show Bellingham rates Liverpool

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg gave an update on the transfer saga. He tweeted that the Merseyside club are “highly rated” by Bellingham and that the manager is “pushing a lot”.