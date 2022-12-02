According to TeamTalk’s Graeme Bailey, West Ham have entered the race to sign Cody Drameh following the failure of contract talks with Leeds United.

Drameh has only appeared in two games for Leeds United this season and is said to be frustrated with his lack of playing time at the club.

Rasmus Kristensen and Luke Ayling are ahead of Drameh in Jesse Marsch’s pecking order, and it appears the academy star may be on his way out having not agreed on a new contract yet.

There are a number of Premier League clubs that are interested in signing the Leeds United player including Newcastle United and West Ham. Newcastle United’s interest has previously been reported by the Daily Mail, and Graeme Bailey has not reported that David Moyes is also in the hunt for the Englishman.

Bailey told TeamTalk:

“Leeds have been in talks with Drameh about a new contract but they have not been able to agree terms and now that is off the table, both seem to be accepting that a new deal is unlikely,”

“Newcastle, West Ham and Crystal Palace see him as one for the future, whilst there are the likes of Middlesbrough and Norwich in the Championship who I am told also like him.

“However, the 20-year-old does have options abroad – I am told that the options are plentiful and not just Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig but from clubs in France and Italy too.”

The fact that there is so much interest in Drameh’s signature shows just how big a talent he is considered to be. Clubs from all over Europe are already circling, ready to pounce on the 20-year-old.

Leeds could be desperate for a right-back in a few months, which they will regret if they see Drameh shining elsewhere.