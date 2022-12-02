Liverpool growing increasingly concerned that key man is close to joining Manchester United

Liverpool are growing increasingly concerned that key man Ian Graham has quit the club to join Manchester United.

Data recruitment expert Graham resigned from Liverpool in June and is currently serving a 12-month notice period, set to end in May 2023.

Graham has been at Liverpool since 2012 and is said to have played a key role in Liverpool’s transfer dealings over the last few years, according to Football Insider.

Now, that same report from FI has claimed that Liverpool are growing fearful that Graham could be on his way to rivals Manchester United.

Losing Graham was a big blow for Liverpool, but to lose him to Premier League rivals Manchester United will be an even bigger disappointment.

With Manchester United struggling for any sort of stability over the last few years, changing the infrastructure at the club is important.

Many players brought in for hefty transfer fees have failed to deliver on the pitch, so working on improving their recruitment has to be a priority for the club.

Hopefully, for Manchester United, Graham can be that man, as proven during his time at Liverpool.

 

