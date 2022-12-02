Liverpool have submitted an offer to sign AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer.

Over the next couple of transfer windows, Liverpool could prioritise a new midfielder. Liverpool have struggled so far this season and despite a host of players capable of playing in midfield, multiple players look set to leave at the end of the season, and some are struggling to find consistent form.

Now, according to Corriere Dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Liverpool have submitted an offer to sign AC Milan midfielder Bennacer. The report claims that Milan are attempting to tie Bennacer down to a new deal, but the Algerian could be interested in a move abroad.

Bennacer spent some time at Arsenal as a youngster but failed to make a Premier League appearance.

At 24 years old, Bennacer has now kicked on since he left England, but a return could now be on the cards.

Bennacer is the ideal mix of a player with plenty of top-flight experience and plenty of time on his side. The 24-year-old is out of contract in 2024, so Liverpool appear to be acting fast before Milan secure him to a new deal.