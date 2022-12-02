Manchester City have entered the race for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

Rice’s performances over the last few years have been exceptional and the England international has quickly become one of the best central midfielders in Europe.

With West Ham struggling towards the bottom of the Premier League, Rice may have to consider leaving the club in order to pursue Champions League football.

Now, a report from the Mirror has claimed that Manchester City are the latest club to consider making a move for Rice, joining Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United in the race. The latter are said to be ready to break the bank to sign the midfielder.

With Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United all currently outside the top four, Manchester City could be the club most attractive to Rice, if he’s looking to find guaranteed Champions League football.

There’s no doubt the aforementioned clubs will be keeping a close eye on Rice at the World Cup with England.

Rice will be mixing with players from some of these clubs, which could tempt him to make the move and play in the biggest competition in club football.