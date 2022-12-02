Manchester United set to miss out on release clause for World Cup star

Manchester United could risk having to pay much more than initially anticipated for Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae, following reports that his £39m release clause will be “cancelled”.

The South Korean International has impressed since moving to Italy from Fenerbahce in July and won the Serie A player of the month award in September. His performances have attracted the interest of top clubs across Europe, including Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. The defender is a part of South Korea’s World Cup squad in Qatar and helped them qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament on Friday afternoon.

As such, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is keen to avoid losing the South Korean International on a cheap deal and is set to make arrangements that will remove the release contract from Kim Min-Jae’s contract, according to The Express.

Kim Min-jae and Co. advance to the round of 16 of the World Cup! ? What a story, congrats Korea! ?? pic.twitter.com/ek0WWe9sd2 — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) December 2, 2022

Manchester United are keen to bolster their defensive options, despite signing Argentinian defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax in the summer. With the news that they could be set to miss out on Kim for a rather modest price, they may be forced to look elsewhere.

Erik Ten Haag is not expected to be massively busy in the January transfer window, with the club having spent in excess of £200m during the summer transfer window.