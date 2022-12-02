Manchester United transfer target Jonathan David has expressed his desire to play in the Premier League one day.

David has been in impressive form this season for French club Lille, scoring 9 goals in 15 league games. David is currently in his fifth season as a professional and the Canadian international has never scored less than 10 goals in one season.

At just 22 years old, David is yet to reach his prime yet he’s still managing to produce in a top league, so it’s frightening to think where he could be in the next few years.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to Caught Offside via his Substack column that Manchester United were keeping tabs on the Lille forward.

Now, whilst playing for his country at the World Cup, David has addressed rumours linking him with a move away from Lille and has expressed his desire to play in the Premier League one day.

“I am aware of nothing. When I am at the World Cup I am just focused on trying to enjoy the World Cup and enjoying the moment. What happens after I do not know, we will have to see. The Premier League is the best league in the world and I think every player would want to play there some day,” said David, as relayed by the Daily Mail.

It’s a common theme from players in Europe, expressing their love for the Premier League. For many, it’s seen as the pinnacle of a player’s career to play in England, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see David make the move at some point next year.