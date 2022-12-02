Newcastle recruiters and Eddie Howe are already talking about signing Marcus Thuram.

The transfer window opens next month, and Newcastle will be looking to strengthen a squad that has risen to fourth place.

According to the Athletic, the Magpies are interested in signing Marcus Thuram and the French international is being discussed internally at St James’ Park while he is away at the World Cup.

Thuram is part of Didier Deschamp’s squad, who are in Qatar to defend their World Cup title against Poland on Sunday in the round of 16.

His contract with German club Borussia Monchengladbach is coming to an end, making him an intriguing winter option.

Thuram was called up late to France’s World Cup squad after Benzema suffered a late injury and he will be hoping to get more opportunities in the knockout stages of the tournament.

The striker has previously been hailed as ‘world class’ by Wolfsburg’s sporting director Marcel Schäfer. He told Kicker:

“Thuram is a world-class striker. That has to be said quite clearly. He has world-class format.”

Thuram has scored 13 goals and provided 4 assists In 17 games for the club this season across all competitions.

The 25-year-old is extremely versatile and can play in any position across the front line, making him a very desirable player for managers at Europe’s top clubs.

If the Bundesliga club does not want to lose the player for free, selling him during the January transfer window will be their only option, especially if Thuram does not renew his contract.

The Frenchman is also said to be under the radar of Tottenham Hotspurs. According to journalist Ignazio Genuardi, Spurs are lining up a surprise January move for him.