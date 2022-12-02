Noises at Elland Road share Victor Orta thinking for double Leeds transfer in January- report

Leeds United FC
Leeds look set to make a move for a centre-forward and a left-back during the January transfer window.

Journalist Ben Cross has claimed that the noise around Elland Road that a new striker and left-back are needed is shared by Victor Orta.

Cross has confirmed that there could be some outgoings, with Mateusz Klich tempted to look for minutes elsewhere.

Leeds fans will be delighted to hear that Orta is keen to strengthen in these areas, with Partick Bamford struggling with injuries and Jesse Marsch opting for makeshift left-backs this season.

