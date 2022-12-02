Uruguay were knocked out of the 2022 World Cup on Friday after South Korea scored a late goal to beat Portugal and the exit left Luis Suarez in tears after the match.

This World Cup is likely to be Suarez’s last international tournament with Uruguay and many picked the South American side as their dark horses for the tournament.

A group stage exit would not have been in their plans but that was what happened and former Manchester United star Patrice Evra showed his delight through his social media activity as the former French international has a history with Suarez dating back to 2011.

Suarez was accused of using racist language towards Evra in a match between Liverpool and Man United during the 2011/12 season and the following year, Suarez refused to shake Evra’s hand leading up to kick-off in another tense battle in the North West.

Evra has clearly not forgiven the former Liverpool star for his actions and showed this by liking a picture of him crying after Uruguay’s World Cup exit today.