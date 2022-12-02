Player asks to leave Newcastle as club prepare for January transfer window

Ryan Fraser has asked to leave Newcastle during the January transfer window.

Fraser has found himself spending a lot of time on the Newcastle bench this season due to the excellent form of Miguel Almiron.

With Newcastle expected to make more signings, Fraser has now asked to leave the club, and he’s attracting interest from the Premier League.

According to The Telegraph, Fraser is growing frustrated at a lack of minutes, with Southampton and Brentford both interested in signing the Scotland international.