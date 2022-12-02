Real Madrid move ahead of Chelsea in the race for Brazilian star

Real Madrid have moved ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign 18-year-old Brazilian Matheus Nascimento.

Since Todd Boehly took over at Chelsea they have set out a plan to build their squad for the future. Chelsea have opted to bring in some of the young talent around the world, with Boehly looking to improve the club from top to bottom.

The Chelsea owner has brought in a host of new backroom staff including those focused on youth development, so it’s clear to see their long-term vision.

One player Chelsea have been keeping tabs on is Botafogo youngster Nascimento. That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who claim Real Madrid are also in the race for Nascimento and are currently leading the race ahead of Chelsea.

Despite his age, the Brazilian forward made 37 appearances for Botafogo last season, scoring seven goals – a pretty impressive return for an 18-year-old playing senior football.

The report claims that Real Madrid will be prioritising the signing of Nascimento next summer, so Chelsea may need to act fast if they want to secure their target.