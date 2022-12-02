Real Madrid place Liverpool star on list of forward targets and could make a move after World Cup

Real Madrid have placed Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez on their list of attacking targets and could make a move for the Uruguayan after the World Cup.

Nunez signed for Liverpool during the summer transfer window after an impressive season with Benfica. The Uruguayan struggled at Liverpool to begin with but has started to pick up some form in front of goal over the last couple of months.

With Karim Benzema struggling with injuries and into the last few years of his career, Real Madrid will need to consider bringing in a forward for the long term.

Now, according to Defensa Central, one of the strikers Real Madrid are considering is Liverpool forward Nunez, and they could make a move for him after the World Cup.

Nunez hasn’t lit the world alight during the tournament, but his whole team have struggled this winter.

The Liverpool man has been forced to play alongside either Luis Suarez or Edinson Cavani, two strikers past their best and unfortunately offering very little.

The chances of Liverpool parting ways with Nunez so soon after signing him seem slim, so Real Madrid may have to consider other targets.