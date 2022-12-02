Reece James includes Chelsea target in list of “hardest players” he has come up against

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Reece James has praised a Chelsea transfer target’s attacking threat.

The defender is currently recovering from an injury that forced him out of World Cup action for England, despite his outstanding form at club level for Chelsea.

When doing a Q&A on Twitter, he was asked which players were the hardest he had come up against in his career. James responded: “Vinicius Jr, [Rafael] Leao and [Sadio] Mane!”

Leao’s links with Chelsea

Leao was linked with the Blues in the summer and the club had a verbal proposal rejected by AC Milan. The 23-year-old is on the back of his best season to date; a Serie A champion and 14th-placed Ballon d’Or finish. He was also named Serie A Most Valuable Player and Serie A Footballer of the Year.

More Stories / Latest News
Jack Grealish opens up on drunken dig at Newcastle star as he issues apology
Gary Neville hails Gareth Southgate “the best performing England manager”
Arsenal and Aston Villa showing an interest in €30m attacking midfielder

Leao netted 14 goals and 12 assists in all competitions last season and is already looking to go further this year, as he is already on seven goals and nine assists.

He has introduced himself on the world’s biggest stage too, having netted a crucial World Cup goal to help secure Portugal’s qualification.

It’s likely many clubs will be in the race for the forward this summer – Chelsea included.

More Stories AC Milan Chelsea Graham Potter Rafael Leao Reece James

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.