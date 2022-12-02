Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi were pictured chatting on the pitch during Argentina’s clash with Poland this week.

The pair are regarded as two of the best players in world football, with Messi considered by many as the best.

The Poland star has now moved to represent the club in which Messi made a name for himself, Barcelona.

Both international teams progressed through to the Round of 16 despite a poor display from Lewandowski and his teammates.

When footage showed both forwards interacting during the match, fans speculated on what could have been said, especially as the former Bayern Munich star had fouled his opponent earlier in the game, which Messi reacted angrily to.

Lewandowski reveals Messi chat

The 34-year-old told BILD: “We talked a bit and it was fun. I told Messi that he was playing more defensively than normal, but sometimes that’s what the team needs.”

Regarding the foul, he added: “That was very strange, yes. I was in the centre of the pitch defending but I knew I had to help the team.”

Next up for Poland is a huge clash with reigning world champions France on December 4. Argentina will favour their tie more, having finished as group winners, as they face Australia on December 3.