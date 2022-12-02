Sporting director dents Liverpool and Tottenham’s hopes of signing star with latest update

Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Prade has given both Liverpool and Tottenham a bleak update about the future of one of the Italian side’s stars.

Sofyan Amrabat has been linked to Premier League clubs Liverpool and Tottenham as both look to strengthen their midfields across the next two transfer windows.

Speaking about these recent rumours regarding Amrabat, Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Prade has stated that the Serie A side have no plans to sell the Moroccan international.

Prade said via Fabrizio Romano: “We want to keep Amrabat here, there’s no plan to sell him.”

“We have the option to extend his contract next year, there’s no rush – he’s part of our plans”.

Amrabat has a contract with Fiorentina until 2024 and has been at the Italian club since 2020; next summer could be Fiorentina’s last chance to get a fee for the star as the Morocco international will be able to leave for free the summer after.

The defensive midfielder would help the midfield woes of both Liverpool and Tottenham as the English clubs lack depth in that area of the pitch.

At 26-year-old is still in his prime and still has room to develop under two world-class coaches such as Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte.