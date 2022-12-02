Trent Alexander-Arnold lauds rival Man United player as “outstanding” and “underrated”

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold was full of praise for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford. 

The two players are homegrown talents and have both progressed through their club’s academies in Merseyside and Manchester, meaning the rivalry on the pitch is fiery.

However, on international duty, the pair are teammates and often line up in the same starting 11, thanks to Gareth Southgate, and the respect is clear amongst the Englishman.

Currently, England are preparing to face Senegal on Sunday after two wins and one draw at group stage secured their place in the knockout stage of the World Cup. Rashford’s contributions were vital to the Three Lions’ progression, as he scored on opening day and netted a brace in Tuesday’s clash against Wales.

Alexander-Arnold is not a starter under Southgate, with Kieran Trippier often preferred given his exceptional form at Newcastle United, though the 24-year-old did feature for a short cameo last match.

Trent’s praise for Rashford

Speaking to talkSPORT, the right-back praised Rashford, saying: “When he steps on the pitch, the first you think is that he is going to use his speed, his pace to get in behind to get at people. He’s skilful, he can score and create.

“You don’t want to play against him because you’re worried what he is going to do. He’s an outstanding player. He’s underrated, he can win games for club and country, he’s shown that before and will continue to do that.”

