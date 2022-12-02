Video: Aboubakar scores and is sent off as Cameroon take a late lead against Brazil

It might not mean anything in terms of qualifying for the knockout stages, but Cameroon could be set for a historic win against the favourites for the World Cup.

Cameroon have been under the cosh for the majority of their Group G match against Brazil, with the South American side dominating the majority of the play. However, their dominated looks set to count for nothing as they have fallen behind courtesy of a fantastic header from Vincent Aboubakar.

Vincent Aboubakar! ??? ? Get the winner against Brazil in injury time

? Get a red card for taking your shirt off to celebrate#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/YAkGaNtKqK — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 2, 2022

The Cameroon captain had been booked a few minutes prior, and his celebration subsequently him a second yellow card.

Cameroon would require a late Serbian goal to progress. For Brazil, they would still top the group as things stand.