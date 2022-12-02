(Video) Declan Rice labels Chelsea star as “one of the best players” he’s played with

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has labelled Chelsea star and England teammate Mason Mount as “one of the best players” he’s played with.

Rice is currently on international duty with England in the World Cup. His teammate Mount has come under criticism on social media, and Rice has come out to defend his teammate and friend, as seen in the video below.

Rice has labelled Mount as one of the best players he’s ever played with, and the criticism he has received may be undeserved.

