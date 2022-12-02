West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has labelled Chelsea star and England teammate Mason Mount as “one of the best players” he’s played with.

Rice is currently on international duty with England in the World Cup. His teammate Mount has come under criticism on social media, and Rice has come out to defend his teammate and friend, as seen in the video below.

? "He doesn't fit the agenda of what people want an attacking midfielder to look like. He's one of the best players I've played with." Declan Rice responds to the negative response some football fans have given to Mason Mount on social media #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/bVjkUKcEAF — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 2, 2022

Rice has labelled Mount as one of the best players he’s ever played with, and the criticism he has received may be undeserved.