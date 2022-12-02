Video: Edinson Cavani punches VAR monitor in World Cup rage after Uruguay crash out

Edinson Cavani couldn’t hold back his rage after Uruguay were knocked out of the World Cup in what was a controversial game after a late penalty kick against Ghana was not awarded to him.

As his team left the field of play at full-time, Edinson Cavani vented his frustration on the pitch-side VAR monitor.

Cavani came off the bench in place of former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez on 65 minutes but was unable to help his team to a third goal and was one of several players who surrounded the referee after the game.

The full force of Cavani’s rage, however, was directed at the VAR screen, which the former United striker threw to the ground as he stormed past it on his way to the dressing room.

And Cavani’s behaviour was slammed by experts Ian Wright and Joe Cole after the game. While on pundit duties on ITV, commenting on the incident Ian Wright called the veteran striker a ‘horrible guy‘. While Joe Cole also criticised his behaviour saying:

‘It’s terrible behaviour. You feel frustration but you have to keep your composure.’

‘You have a responsibility, the world is watching, kids are watching, that was six players around the referee, that is not a good look.’