Video: Fulham’s Mitrovic scores quick equaliser for Serbia with outrageous header

Serbia are level with Switzerland in their crucial Group G match and that is thanks to Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Swiss took the lead after a Xherdan Shaqiri goal but it only took six minutes for the Serbians to equalise.

The goal came after Dusan Tadic picked out a run into the box by Mitrovic and the in-form Fulham star delivered with an incredible header to make it 1-1.

Serbia need to win the match in order to go through to the next round.

SERBIA TAKES ONE BACK ?? Aleksandar Mitrovi? keeps Serbia's knockout stage hopes alive ? pic.twitter.com/XB8XLj0Rww — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2022