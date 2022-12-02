Video: Fulham’s Mitrovic scores quick equaliser for Serbia with outrageous header

Serbia are level with Switzerland in their crucial Group G match and that is thanks to Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic.
The Swiss took the lead after a Xherdan Shaqiri goal but it only took six minutes for the Serbians to equalise.
The goal came after Dusan Tadic picked out a run into the box by Mitrovic and the in-form Fulham star delivered with an incredible header to make it 1-1.
Serbia need to win the match in order to go through to the next round.
WHAT A HEADER!
Who else but Aleksandar Mitrovi? ??#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/S44rkTFI3J
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 2, 2022
SERBIA TAKES ONE BACK ??
Aleksandar Mitrovi? keeps Serbia's knockout stage hopes alive ? pic.twitter.com/XB8XLj0Rww
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2022
?? 1-1 ??
Serbia win the ball back in midfield and the cross into the box is perfect for that man Aleksandar Mitrovic
? Watch live now on @rtenews channel & @rteplayer: https://t.co/D0kOqrydpw
? Live updates: https://t.co/CbTLWY943F#FIFAWorldCup #SERSWI pic.twitter.com/1FjVcnXKix
— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) December 2, 2022