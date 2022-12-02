Video: Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez causes scuffle with unsportsmanlike act at World Cup

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez was responsible for a small scuffle in Uruguay’s clash with Ghana after performing an unsportsmanlike act just before the African side were about to take a penalty.

Ghana were awarded a spot kick in the first half but the shot was saved by Sergio Rochet in the South Americans’ goal, which changed the game, as Uruguay scored two goals shortly after.

Before the penalty, however, Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez caused a small scuffle as the striker kicked the penalty spot to lessen Ghana’s chances of scoring.

This is seen as an unsportsmanlike act in the game and the 23-year-old received a yellow card as a result.

That Darwin Nunez stamp ahead of Ghana's penalty

