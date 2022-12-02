Video: Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez causes scuffle with unsportsmanlike act at World Cup

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez was responsible for a small scuffle in Uruguay’s clash with Ghana after performing an unsportsmanlike act just before the African side were about to take a penalty. 

Ghana were awarded a spot kick in the first half but the shot was saved by Sergio Rochet in the South Americans’ goal, which changed the game, as Uruguay scored two goals shortly after.

Before the penalty, however, Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez caused a small scuffle as the striker kicked the penalty spot to lessen Ghana’s chances of scoring.

This is seen as an unsportsmanlike act in the game and the 23-year-old received a yellow card as a result.

Footage courtesy of NOS and BBC

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle are interested in signing ‘world class’ French star with 17 goal contributions this season
Video: Luis Suarez and De Arrascaeta link-up twice to give Uruguay quick-fire 2-0 lead
Video: Man United star provides impressive assist for Portugal opener vs South Korea

 

More Stories Darwin Nunez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.