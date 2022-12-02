Video: Luis Suarez and De Arrascaeta link-up twice to give Uruguay quick-fire 2-0 lead

International Football
Uruguay are up and running at this year’s World Cup as two quickfire goals from Giorgian de Arrascaeta has given the South Americans a 2-0 lead over Ghana. 

Uruguay need to win the match in order to go through to the last 16 and have made a great start to achieving that.

Ghana missed a crucial penalty before the two goals and it could now be seen as the game-changing moment of the match.

Uruguay pounced on Ghana’s misfortune as Luis Suarez linked up with Giorgian de Arrascaeta twice to put the South American side on course for the big three points.

Both goals can be seen below.

