Video: Luis Suarez and De Arrascaeta link-up twice to give Uruguay quick-fire 2-0 lead

Uruguay are up and running at this year’s World Cup as two quickfire goals from Giorgian de Arrascaeta has given the South Americans a 2-0 lead over Ghana.

Uruguay need to win the match in order to go through to the last 16 and have made a great start to achieving that.

Ghana missed a crucial penalty before the two goals and it could now be seen as the game-changing moment of the match.

Uruguay pounced on Ghana’s misfortune as Luis Suarez linked up with Giorgian de Arrascaeta twice to put the South American side on course for the big three points.

Both goals can be seen below.

Uruguay take the lead just minutes after Ghana's penalty miss! Giorgian de Arrascaeta bundles in after Luis Suarez saw his effort saved!#GHA 0-1 #URU ? Watch on @BBCiPlayer listen on @BBCSounds and get more on the @BBCSport app ? #BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/ukNesazA0v — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 2, 2022

Giorgian de Arrascaeta is at the double! ? Uruguay are well on their way to breaking Ghanaian hearts once again! #GHA 0-2 #URU ? Watch on @BBCiPlayer listen on @BBCSounds and get more on the @BBCSport app ? pic.twitter.com/d8Sk8cYThe — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 2, 2022

WOW ? Shortly after saving Ghana's penalty, Uruguay takes the lead! ?? pic.twitter.com/zyri3BofK0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2022

ANOTHER FOR URUGUAY ?? Giorgian de Arrascaeta scores his second goal of the first half ?? pic.twitter.com/pJQNQSWA4K — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2022

?? 0-1 ??

Giorgian De Arrascaeta on hand to nod home after Luis Suarez gets sight at goal following poor Ghana defending

? Watch live now on @rte2 & @rteplayer: https://t.co/aR8cFziKxF

? Live updates: https://t.co/CckzDFFNDO

#FIFAWorldCup #GHAURU pic.twitter.com/E4rUMro5v3 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) December 2, 2022