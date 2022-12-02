Video: Man United star provides impressive assist for Portugal opener vs South Korea

Portugal have taken the lead in their clash with South Korea as the European country looks to top their group.

Fernando Santos’ side just need a draw to finish in the number one spot and have gotten off to the perfect start thanks to a goal from Braga star Ricardo Horta.

The star of the opener, however, was Man United’s Diogo Dalot as the right-back took an impressive touch before carrying the ball forward and cutting it back for Horta to slot home.

