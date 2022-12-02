Portugal have taken the lead in their clash with South Korea as the European country looks to top their group.

Fernando Santos’ side just need a draw to finish in the number one spot and have gotten off to the perfect start thanks to a goal from Braga star Ricardo Horta.

The star of the opener, however, was Man United’s Diogo Dalot as the right-back took an impressive touch before carrying the ball forward and cutting it back for Horta to slot home.

Ricardo Horta gives Portugal an early lead on his major tournament debut! ?? Watch on @BBCiPlayer and the BBC Sport app.#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 2, 2022

That didn't take long ?? Ricardo Horta puts Portugal on top ?? pic.twitter.com/fL20XKnBPo — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2022