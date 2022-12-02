Video: Mauricio Pochettino’s heartwarming live reaction to Son’s assist for late South Korea winner

South Korea advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup on Friday and it came in dramatic fashion as they scored a last-minute winner against Portugal to finish second in Group H.

The goal came in the 91st minute and Tottenham’s Son Heung-min was the star of it. The Spurs man carried the ball all the way up the pitch before playing through Wolves’ Hwang Hee-chan and it sparked jubilant scenes once the ball hit the net.

One of those delighted for the Tottenham star was Son’s former manager Mauricio Pochettino, who was working for the BBC during the match.

A video has emerged in the aftermath of the game and it shows the former Tottenham manager’s heartwarming reaction, as the Argentine manager was genuinely happy for Son, which can be seen below.

Poch reacting to that Sonny run and assist ???pic.twitter.com/8xXBoXURRW — The Spurs Web (@thespursweb) December 2, 2022

Footage courtesy of the BBC