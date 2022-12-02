Video: Nottingham Forest’s Freuler gives Switzerland the lead in World Cup epic

Switzerland are on course to progress to the last 16 of the World Cup after going 3-2 in their match against Serbia.

It has been a classic match in Qatar so far, with the game swinging towards either side at different times. However, it is now Switzerland who are in control, courtesy of Remo Freuler.

The Nottingham Forest midfielder slotted the ball past Vanja Milinkovic-Savic from 12 yards out after being set up beautifully by Ruben Vargas.

The flick backwards! ? Simply superb build-up play for the goal as Switzerland retake the lead ????#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ND0ytYYHgk — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 2, 2022

THREE FOR SWITZERLAND ?? Remo Freuler gets things started just minutes into the second half ?? pic.twitter.com/ppZBxda1v2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2022

The goal gives Switzerland some security, as a draw will be enough for them as long as Brazil continue to hold Cameroon in the other Group G match.