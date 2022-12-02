Video: Late World Cup drama as Tottenham’s Son sets up crucial goal to send South Korea through

South Korea have beaten Portugal 2-1 in their crucial Group Stage match and it took a 91st-minute winner to send the Asian side through and knock out Uruguay.

South Korea needed to come from behind in the match after an early Portugal goal and it means that they are through to the knockout rounds on goals scored.

The crucial goal was scored by Wolves star Hwang Hee-Chan after he was played through by Tottenham’s Son Heung-min- which brought the Spurs star to tears once their qualification to the next round was confirmed.

SCENES. Hwang Hee-chan puts South Korea ahead in added time ?#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 2, 2022

SOUTH KOREA TAKES THE LEAD ?? As it stands, South Korea is through on the goals scored tiebreaker ? pic.twitter.com/axw1HPX1vo — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2022