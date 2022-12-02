(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold addresses “Agent Trent” claims amid Bellingham to Liverpool reports

Trent Alexander-Arnold has addressed claims that he’s looking to help Liverpool’s pursuit of Jude Bellingham.

Those of you that follow both Alexander-Arnold and Bellingham on social media will have noticed the pair were pictured together on their day off with England at the World Cup.

Liverpool fans were quick to notice the pair spending a lot of time together, branding the Liverpool defender as “Agent Trent”, with Liverpool reportedly showing an interest in Bellingham, according to Fabrizio Romano speaking to CaughtOffside.

Clearly Alexander-Arnold sees the funny side of it, and why wouldn’t he want to convince one of the best young players in the world to join him at Liverpool?

