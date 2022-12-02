Video: Uruguay players ‘almost assault’ the referee after full-time whistle in chaotic scenes

Uruguay were eliminated from the World Cup despite defeating Ghana 2-0. The players were absolutely furious at full-time hounding the referee who was forced to be escorted down the tunnel.

After two nights of pure drama, the conclusion of Group H nearly topped it all; Uruguay needed to win to stay in the tournament, while Ghana only needed to avoid defeat.

Ghana won an early penalty but Andre Ayew failed to put it away. Uruguay then took charge of the game with two quick goals from Giorgian De Arrascaeta.

And it looked like the South Americans will progress until South Korea scored a stoppage-time winner against Portugal to change the dynamics of the group. Uruguay now needed to score another goal in order to advance on goal difference.

There were a couple of contentious decisions made by the referee. Darwin Nunez of Liverpool was brought down inside the Ghana box by Daniel Amartey of Leicester City in the 57th minute. VAR instructed the German official who had waved play on to review his original decision on the pitch-side monitor, but Siebert refused to reverse his decision.

And later on, Edinson Cavani’s strong penalty appeal was denied, which if converted would have sent Uruguay through to the round of 16 at the expense of South Korea. However, the referee was not asked to check the VAR screen at the side of the pitch, which resulted in massive protests at the final whistle.

At the final whistle, a number of Uruguay players confronted the referee. Cavani was certainly booked, as were a few others, as Uruguay vented their rage on whoever happened to be nearby. The German referee was escorted down.

It was absolutely chaotic scenes, and it is fair to say that Ghana vs Uruguay has earned a reputation for never being short of drama.

Watch the scenes below:

