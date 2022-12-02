Sevilla’s Youssef En Nesyri, ‘wants to knock on the door of the Premier League again’ after being heavily linked with West Ham United for the past two years.

Mundo Deportivo have reported that the Spanish club will welcome another bid from West Ham in January having rejected a €30m bid two seasons ago.

The striker has found his scoring touch again this World Cup for Morocco, scoring two goals to help the team top the group that included Belgium and Croatia, which has undoubtedly increased his value to the benefit of Sevilla.

According to the report, he wants to knock on the Premier League’s doors as it is a league that he sees as an ‘ideal championship’ for himself. The report adds that West Ham are said to be interested in him with David Moyes ‘in love with his game’.

With Sevilla needing to sell to make a new signing in January, they are looking to get rid of the striker if a good offer comes for him. If West Ham to bid anything close to what they bid for him last time, it’s reported that the Spanish club will happily accept.

It remains to be seen whether that will happen, but with West Ham and Moyes both known to be big admirers of him, one can expect plenty of talks to take place in the run-up to January.