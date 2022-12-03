Andre Ayew’s 7 year old daughter was rushed to the hospital soon after he missed the penalty vs Uruguay

According to reports, Andre Ayew’s seven-year-old daughter collapsed and was rushed to the hospital during Ghana’s match against Uruguay.

According to reports in Ghana, the child collapsed and was taken into emergency in Qatar.

Details about how she and why she collapsed is still not known but the report states that she collapsed ‘after her dad missed the penalty’. The report goes on to add that she is now recovering and in ‘better health’.

This is presumably the reason why him and his brother Jordan Ayew were taken off at half-time. Andre Ayew then rushed to the hospital after the game to be with his daughter.