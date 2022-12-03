Andre Ayew’s 7 year old daughter was rushed to the hospital soon after he missed the penalty vs Uruguay

According to reports, Andre Ayew’s seven-year-old daughter collapsed and was rushed to the hospital during Ghana’s match against Uruguay.

According to reports in Ghana, the child collapsed and was taken into emergency in Qatar.

Details about how she and why she collapsed is still not known but the report states that she collapsed ‘after her dad missed the penalty’. The report goes on to add that she is now recovering and in ‘better health’.

This is presumably the reason why him and his brother Jordan Ayew were taken off at half-time. Andre Ayew then rushed to the hospital after the game to be with his daughter.

Andre Ayew with his daughter
Journalist Rahman Osman confirmed that the player was getting quite a bit of stick for his missed penalty in his home country, but told the football fans to be kind towards the player rather than being hateful especially keeping in mind what he must have gone through given his daughter’s circumstances. He tweeted:

“As predicted Andre Ayew is getting it in the neck in Ghana this morning but just know that his seven year old daughter collapsed after the penalty miss. So instead of pouring hate you can be kind. There are more important things in this world than football.”

 

 

