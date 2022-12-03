Arsenal plotting January move for Real Madrid star before his contract expires next summer

Arsenal are plotting a January move for Real Madrid star Marco Asensio before his contract expires next summer.

Asensio is out of contract next summer meaning clubs can sign him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Spanish international has only started one league game this season so he could be looking for a move sooner than next summer.

According to Calciomercatoweb, Arsenal are plotting a January move for Asensio in order to get in early and secure the Real Madrid man before his contract expires.

Asensio can play in a host of positions. The 26-year-old is predominantly an attacking midfielder but can also play out wide. For his country at the Qatar World Cup, Asensio has also played in a centre-forward position.

His versatility could make him a useful option for Arsenal and would provide much-needed competition in multiple positions.

For the good of his career, leaving Real Madrid is probably the right decision considering his lack of game time, but it’s not going to be easy to break into the Arsenal starting eleven considering their excellent start to the season.