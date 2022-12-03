Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus is to miss the remainder of the World Cup and could miss the return of the Premier League.

Jesus was given the opportunity to impress in Brazil’s third and final group game, with Richarlison currently ahead of him in the pecking order in the front three.

Despite Jesus’ exceptional form for Arsenal this season, Richarlison’s international record speaks for itself.

However, Brazil now won’t have the option to use Jesus even from the bench, with Fabrizio Romano confirming below that the Arsenal striker is to miss the remainder of the World Cup and won’t return until January.

Gabriel Jesus will miss the rest of the World Cup, sources close to player and Brazil confirm. He has pain in his knee and won’t be able to be back during the competition. ??? #Qatar2022 Gabriel’s expected to return in January with Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/TSZxO9X4dY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 3, 2022

Despite his lack of goals, Jesus is integral to Mikel Arteta’s system. The Brazilian’s work rate and ability to bring others into play completely outweigh the lack of contributions in front of goal.

Hopefully, for Arsenal fans, the injury isn’t too bad and Jesus can recover in time for a busy schedule after the conclusion of the World Cup.

It seems unlikely that Jesus will return in time for Boxing Day, but in the New Year, the fixtures come thick and fast.