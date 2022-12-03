Barcelona are considering making a January move for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Since making the move to Newcastle, Guimaraes has quickly become a fan favourite at St James Park. The Brazilian has bought into the culture at Newcastle and loves to engage with the fans.

Guimaraes has been sensational this season for Newcastle and is a key reason behind their early success, as they sit in the top four of the Premier League.

The Brazilian international is currently at the World Cup, playing an important role with his country, and continuing his club form.

Now, according to Fichajes, Barcelona are plotting a move to sign Guimaraes in January. The report claims that Newcastle consider Guimaraes untouchable, and it’s no surprise considering their impressive start to the season and their immense financial backing.

In the past, Newcastle may have had to consider selling one of their key players almost every season in order to bring in a chunk of money, but they’re now in a position where they can keep hold of their players and continue to improve their squad.