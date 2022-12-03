N’Golo Kante could leave Chelsea in 2023 after six years at the club.

Kante has become one constant in an ever-changing Chelsea side in recent years but his injury history as of late has likely raised concerns for Graham Potter.

He is yet to play under the new manager having picked up a hamstring injury in August, which has kept him sidelined since the issue was sustained.

When fit, the Frenchman is regarded as one of the best midfielders in football. His work rate is one element that sets him aside from other players in his position, as well as his quality on the ball.

The 31-year-old lifted the Champions League trophy with the Blues as well as the Premier League, four FA Cups, a Europa League, Super Cup and Club World Cup. He is also a World Cup winner with Les Bleus.

Kante could Chelsea leave next summer

Fabrizio Romano confirmed today that Kante has not yet reached an agreement with the London side to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, meaning his time in blue may be coming to an end next year.