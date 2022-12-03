“Could add much-needed goals” – Stan Collymore tells Chelsea to sign in-form defender

One of the World Cup’s standout players has been Netherlands’ defender Denzel Dumfries.

The 26-year-old full-back, who returned to World Cup action for the Oranje on Saturday afternoon, put in a ‘Man of the Match’ performance against the USA during the competition’s first Last 16 knockout tie.

Registering two assists and hitting the back of the net himself, Inter Milan’s Dumfries was undoubtedly Louis Van Gaal’s most influential player and the defender’s emphatic campaign has not gone unnoticed.

Two assists, one goal-line clearance, one goal. Denzel Dumfries did it all today ? pic.twitter.com/4RAymrnAdY — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 3, 2022

Although the Dutch full-back has three years left on his deal with Inter Milan, there is already mounting speculation that he could move to the Premier League well before then.

MORE: “Not at World Cup” – Agent explains why Man United may not make January signings

According to a recent report from FC Inter News, London-duo Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are both interested in Dumfries, but ex-Liverpool star Stan Collymore believes the latter would be the best destination for the Dutchman.

When asked which club would suit the Inter Milan number two best, Collymore, who spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside, said: “Chelsea.

“He’s a good technician, would fit in well with Chelsea’s youngsters, philosophy and potentially could add much-needed goals and assists.”

The Netherlands, thanks to Dumfries’ awe-inspiring performance against the USA, now await the winner of Argentina vs Australia in the prestigious tournament’s quarter-finals. The game, which is scheduled to take place at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on 9 December, is set to kick off at 7 p.m (UK time) and will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.