England star admits to feeling frustrated following lack of World Cup game time

Despite being one of England’s most exciting prospects, Phil Foden has only started one World Cup match for Gareth Southgate.

The Manchester City wide-attacker has been in scintillating form for the Citizens since his emergence under world-class tactician Pep Guardiola, however, he seems a little less out of favour with his international manager.

Struggling to nudge the likes of Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling out of Southgate’s preferred starting 11 plans, Foden, during an interview with the BBC, has admitted to feeling a little frustrated.

“It has been up and down,” Foden told BBC Sport.

“[I am] disappointed not to start more games but it is part of the tournament. I am a team player and when I get the opportunities I’ll take them.

“I had seen a lot of media attention towards me to start, it is hard to get away from that.

“There is a lot [of competition]. [Bukayo] Saka has done well and scored in the first game, [Marcus] Rashford has scored and did very well against Wales. Everyone is scoring and everyone has proved a point so it will be a headache for Gareth [Southgate] to pick the team for the next game.”