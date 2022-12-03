English football match called off after just 11 minutes due to a medical emergency

The game between Bromley and Yeovil Town has been called off due to a medical emergency in the stands.

The referee called time on the National League game in the 11th minute, with the score at 0-0.

The game, which was scheduled to begin in the early hours to accommodate any potential World Cup clash today, had at first been paused in the sixth minute in order to allow the medical team to reach the stands and assist with the situation.

Bromley tweeted to confirm the cancellation of the game. They tweet read: “Today’s game has been abandoned due to a medical emergency.”

Yeovil Town also tweeted a heartfelt message sending their best wishes to the suffering fan. They tweeted:

“This afternoon’s game has been called off. We continue to keep those involved in today’s medical emergency in our thoughts.”

The medical team was probably unable to control the situation, which is presumably why the game was called off. The fan’s condition remains unknown. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him!