Former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is edging closer to taking over Uruguay after they were eliminated from the World Cup.

Bielsa enjoyed plenty of success with Leeds United, getting them promoted back to the Premier League. However, Bielsa couldn’t get the best out of them towards the end and was ultimately sacked, with Leeds bringing in Jesse Marsch earlier this year.

Bielsa has been without a club since, but he’s now edging closer to his next managerial move after a spell away from the game.

Journalist Joaquin Bruno of TyC Sports has reported that Bielsa is close to taking over as Uruguay manager after they were eliminated from the World Cup.

Diego Alonso was in the hot seat for the World Cup, but they struggled during the tournament and failed to get out of the group stage.

This isn’t the first time Bielsa has managed a national side. Bielsa has managed both Argentina and Chile during his career, with Uruguay the next South American country to be led by the former Leeds man.

 

